UPDATE: flood, winter weather advisories in play

Tuesday 7:23 p.m. Update



A flash flood warning has been issued for Champaign, Vermilion, DeWitt, Piatt, Douglas, and Moultrie counties until 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.



**



Tuesday 6:39 p.m. Update



A winter weather advisory has been issued for Champaign, DeWitt, Piatt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Shelby counties from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.



Wet snow accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible, leading to hazardous driving conditions.



**



Tuesday 11 a.m. Update

The National Weather Service has extended the flood warning for Ford and Iroquois counties until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Two to four inches of rain has already fallen in that area and there could up to an additional one to three inches of rain this afternoon and into Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, most of East Central Illinois is under flood watch through late Tuesday night.

The advisory includes Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected over areas that have already received a significant amount of rain. Rainfall totals could range from just under an inch to 2.5 inches across East Central Illinois.

**

Original

The National Weather Service says Ford and Iroquois counties are under a Flood Warning until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Up to two inches has already fallen in that area and there could up to an additional inch of rain Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, most of East Central Illinois is under Flood Watch through late Tuesday night.

The advisory includes Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected over areas that have already received a significant amount of rain. Rainfall totals could range from just under an inch to 2.5 inches across East Central Illinois.