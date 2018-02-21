UPDATE: Woman rescued from Salt Fork north of St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH — Emergency responders have rescued a woman whose sport utility vehicle went into the rain-swollen Salt Fork north of St. Joseph.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Mennenga said preliminary information is that at 10:29 a.m., an SUV on County Road 1700 N, just west of 2200 E, was swept into the water as the driver tried to ford water that was too deep.
St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Chief Josh Reese said the woman's SUV was swept by the current to the south. She was spotted by a retired Champaign firefighter, Reese said, who kept his eyes on her while communicating with rescue workers.
Reese said the woman was able to get out of the SUV and rescue workers could see her the whole time she was in the water. She eventually grabbed on to a tree and held on. About 11:10 a.m., rescuers in a canoe grabbed her.
Reese said the woman was cold, conscious and breathing but unable to talk to them as they put her on a stretcher and took her to Carle Hospital.
- Hear from Josh Reese.
Local firefighters got a hand from the Mahomet-based Cornbelt water rescue team. Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were also helping.
The SUV remains submerged.
Mennenga said there is a low area there that floods when there is heavy rain. He said some motorists mistakenly believe the roads are still passable. Reese said there were signs up warning of high water. He did not know if the woman was from the area and therefore familiar with the recurring flooding.
This is a developing story. NG Media's Tim Ditman and Stephen Haas are on the scene.
