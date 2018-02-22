UPDATE: pair of flood warnings remain

UPDATE, 1:20 p.m. Thursday:

The flood warning for Vermilion County has been extended until 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

UPDATE, 11:20 a.m. Thursday:

A flood warning has been issued for southeastern Champaign County until 5 p.m. Thursday. Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Philo, Sidney and Homer.



A flood warning remains in effect for Vermilion County until 1 p.m. Thursday.

UPDATE, 9:32 p.m. Wednesday:

A flood warning has been issued for southeastern Champaign County until 9 a.m. Thursday. Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Philo, Sidney and Homer.

UPDATE, 3:49 p.m. Wednesday:

A winter weather advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. Thursday for Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Macon, Shelby and Moultrie counties.

UPDATE, 1:18 p.m. Wednesday:

A flood warning has been issued for Vermilion County until 1 a.m. Thursday.

UPDATE, 7:23 p.m. Tuesday:

A flash-flood warning has been issued for Champaign, Vermilion, DeWitt, Piatt, Douglas, and Moultrie counties until 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

UPDATE, 6:39 p.m. Tuesday:

A winter-weather advisory has been issued for Champaign, DeWitt, Piatt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Shelby counties from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wet snow accumulations of up to a half-inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are possible, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. Tuesday:

The National Weather Service has extended the flood warning for Ford and Iroquois counties until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Two to 4 inches of rain has already fallen in that area and there could up to an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain this afternoon and into Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, most of East Central Illinois is under flood watch through late Tuesday night.

The advisory includes Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected over areas that have already received a significant amount of rain. Rainfall totals could range from just under an inch to 2.5 inches across East Central Illinois.

Original story, published 6 a.m. Tuesday:

The National Weather Service says Ford and Iroquois counties are under a Flood Warning until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen in that area and there could up to an additional inch of rain Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, most of East Central Illinois is under Flood Watch through late Tuesday night.

The advisory includes Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected over areas that have already received a significant amount of rain. Rainfall totals could range from just under an inch to 2.5 inches across East Central Illinois.