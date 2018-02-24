Atwood couple in custody for alleged meth manufacture

Photo by: Provided by the Piatt County Sheriff's Office Angel Sherber Image

ATWOOD — Two Atwood residents are being held in the Piatt County Jail on charges related to suspected methamphetamine found in their home Wednesday.

Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said officers were sent to a home in the 400 block of North Illinois Street to investigate a domestic dispute.

While checking the house to make sure the woman was all right, they found several items in the basement related to the production of methamphetamine, including a hot plate with steam rising from it and a suspended solution in a plastic bottle believed to be methamphetamine in the process of cooking.

Bross said his office contacted Illinois State Police Task Force 6 members and the state police Methamphetamine Response Team to safely handle what police had seen.

They obtained a search warrant for the home and seized items believed used to make methamphetamine, including a five-gallon bucket with a rubber hose coming out of it.

Police arrested Corey Larimore, 48, and Angel Sherber, 35. The house they were in is within 500 feet of Atwood Grade School, a factor that amplifies the seriousness of the methamphetamine production charges.

Bross said the two were reportedly arguing, Sherber texted a friend in Indiana about it, and that friend called police to go to the home to check on her.

On Thursday, Piatt County State's Attorney Dana Rhoades charged both Larimore and Sherber with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing and unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing. Those are Class X felonies carrying mandatory prison sentences of between six and 30 years upon conviction.

The pair was also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, a Class 2 felony with penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison upon conviction.

Larimore is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond and Sherber on $10,000 bond. They are scheduled to be back in court Monday and Tuesday respectively with their attorneys.