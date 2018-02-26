Paris-native Brett Eldredge to play state fair

Paris native and country-music star Brett Eldredge will play the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 17 in Springfield.

“We are proud to have an Illinois native on the grandstand stage, especially in 2018, Illinois’ bicentennial year,” said Luke Sailer, acting state fair manager.

Eldredge's first two albums combined to give him six No. 1 singles, including "Don't Ya," "Lose My Mind" and "Wanna Be That Song."

Tickets will go on sale later this spring.