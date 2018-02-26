UPDATE: Lanes open after semi hauling pigs overturns on I-57
UPDATE, 2:35 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — A semitrailer hauling pigs rolled over while merging onto northbound Interstate 57 on Monday morning, causing another to jackknife into a ditch, according to state police.
A police report said David Morgan, 50, of Knightstown, Ind., was on the ramp from westbound I-74 to northbound I-57 shortly before 9:30 a.m. when his excessive speed caused his load of pigs to shift, resulting in the trailer overturning across the northbound lanes of I-57.
State police said Steve Woolen, 41, of Martinsville, Ind., was driving a semitrailer northbound on I-57 and had to swerve to the right to avoid Morgan's trailer, which caused his own to jackknife into the east ditch.
Woolen and a passenger in Morgan's truck were taken to a local hospital for injuries.
Everyone was wearing seat belts, state police said, and Morgan was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
The crash caused traffic delays for several hours as crews cleaned up the scene.
UPDATE, 1:05 p.m.
All lanes and ramps are back open, state police Master Sgt. Mark Holley said.
UPDATE, 11:40 a.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — Traffic is moving again on northbound Interstate 57 after a semitrailer rollover earlier this morning, as state police have made room on the right shoulder and part of the right lane.
The ramp onto northbound I-57 from westbound I-74 is also open, though the ramp from eastbound I-74 to southbound I-57 remains closed, Master Sgt. Mark Holley said.
Original story, published 9:40 a.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — State police are on the scene of a semitrailer crash on Interstate 57 northbound near Interstate 74 in Champaign.
Northbound traffic is being diverted onto I-74, Master Sgt. Mark Holley said. He is urging drivers to seek alternate routes.
He estimated that lanes will be closed for over an hour.
.@champaigncity Fire is working major accident with overturned trailers on I57 north of I74. North bound lanes are closed. pic.twitter.com/I95ZTW6EWx
— Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) February 26, 2018
Comments
