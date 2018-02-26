Updated: power restored near Danville

New 9:52 a.m. Monday:



Ameren Illinois said power has been restored to around 2,100 customers west of Danville.



Spokesperson Marcelyn Love said the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction at a substation.



**



Original story:



Ameren Illinois said an issue at a substation near Danville has caused around 2,100 customers to lose power Monday morning.



The outage was reported to the west of Danville at 7:50 a.m.



Ameren spokesperson Marcelyn Love said the exact cause is not known, but she said crews are working to switch the load to a different source to get the power back on. That's expected to happen by 10:35 a.m.