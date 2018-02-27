Villa Grove school district settles lawsuit with fired superintendent

Photo by: The News-Gazette Mary Ann Manos Other Related Content Manos sues school district

The fired superintendent of the Villa Grove school district has settled her lawsuit with the district. But both sides are tight-lipped about the terms of the deal.



The school board fired Mary Ann Manos in July of 2015 for what it said was unprofessional conduct and misuse of district money. Three months later, Manos filed a federal lawsuit.



The woman's attorney, Ron Langacker of Urbana, confirmed Tuesday that the case has been settled. But he declined to comment further.



School Board President Jim Clark also confirmed the deal but said the terms of the agreement prevent him from commenting further.



A court filing Tuesday also does not shed much light on the settlement. It said each side will pay its own attorneys' fees and court costs. And it said the suit cannot be re-filed.