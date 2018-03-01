AD: 'Believe in what is happening'

Both Illinois basketball seasons ended Wednesday, with first-round Big Ten tournament exits for both the men (96-87 loss to Iowa in New York City) and women (83-57 loss to Penn State in Indianapolis). March Madness will move on without them both.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman took to Twitter on Thursday morning in support of both programs.

So proud of hard work done & foundation laid in last 12 months by the great people involved in our @IlliniMBB and @IlliniWBB programs.... — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 1, 2018

Proud of our players for their trust & grace during transition. Proud of our coaches for their vision, leadership & integrity. Proud of our fans for their faith & commitment. My heartfelt thanks to all.... — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 1, 2018

Short-term struggle yields long-term strength. Believe in what is happening with our #ILLINI. When we reach our goals, it will be so much more meaningful because we got there TOGETHER.... — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 1, 2018