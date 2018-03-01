AD: 'Believe in what is happening'
Both Illinois basketball seasons ended Wednesday, with first-round Big Ten tournament exits for both the men (96-87 loss to Iowa in New York City) and women (83-57 loss to Penn State in Indianapolis). March Madness will move on without them both.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman took to Twitter on Thursday morning in support of both programs.
So proud of hard work done & foundation laid in last 12 months by the great people involved in our @IlliniMBB and @IlliniWBB programs....
— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 1, 2018
Proud of our players for their trust & grace during transition. Proud of our coaches for their vision, leadership & integrity. Proud of our fans for their faith & commitment. My heartfelt thanks to all....
— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 1, 2018
Short-term struggle yields long-term strength. Believe in what is happening with our #ILLINI. When we reach our goals, it will be so much more meaningful because we got there TOGETHER....
— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 1, 2018
We are writing one of the great stories in the history of college sports, and the ending is even better than you can imagine. Thanks to ALL for your efforts and support to help us make it happen. I am one proud #ILLINI. forever. #WeWillWin
— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 1, 2018
As far as the Mens Hoops season..........I've been watching and attending games for almost 60 years...Rarely miss any Illini Hoops or Football games..........Season Tickets the past 4 years..............But..........I saw signs of growth. They were WAY more entertaining to watch. Rarely plodded the ball up the court like the past few years. I'm excited for the future. I think we have a Coach that will recruit and teach these young men. Not only the game of Basketball, but the Game of Life and what it takes to succeed!
GO ILLINI!
Where's the Big Run? Horsepucky propaganda from the inexperienced AD. He's like a delusonal Tump tweeting out the latest delusion.
We. Will. Win.
The Latest Coaching Installment hasn't proven to be the magical elixir right away as was hinted. The Illini have mediocre players at best and an ordinary coach. Good luck with that.
Comments
