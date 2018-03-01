Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

AD: 'Believe in what is happening'
AD: 'Believe in what is happening'

Thu, 03/01/2018 - 11:24am | Scott Richey

Both Illinois basketball seasons ended Wednesday, with first-round Big Ten tournament exits for both the men (96-87 loss to Iowa in New York City) and women (83-57 loss to Penn State in Indianapolis). March Madness will move on without them both.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman took to Twitter on Thursday morning in support of both programs.

 

Bwp 5P wrote 7 hours 57 min ago

As far as the Mens Hoops season..........I've been watching and attending games for almost 60 years...Rarely miss any Illini Hoops or Football games..........Season Tickets the past 4 years..............But..........I saw signs of growth. They were WAY more entertaining to watch. Rarely plodded the ball up the court like the past few years. I'm excited for the future. I think we have a Coach that will recruit and teach these young men. Not only the game of Basketball, but the Game of Life and what it takes to succeed!

GO ILLINI!

Moonpie wrote 6 hours 49 min ago

Where's the Big Run? Horsepucky propaganda from the inexperienced AD. He's like a delusonal Tump tweeting out the latest delusion.

We. Will. Win.

The Latest Coaching Installment hasn't  proven to be the magical elixir right away as was hinted. The Illini have mediocre players at best and an ordinary coach. Good luck with that.

zuppke wrote 2 hours 25 min ago

 

From the movie Ghostown:

Moonpie, at some point in your life, you're gonna have to stop and ask yourself the ultimate question.

 "This business of... being such a f***ing p***k, what is it really getting me?" Huh? 

byrdslover wrote 2 hours 18 min ago

zuppke, your mom wants you out the basement.  she just finished washing the racing stripes out of your tighty whiteys.

byrdslover wrote 2 hours 20 min ago

Keep cashing those checks guys.  Nothing like the good life.

GLG wrote 1 hour 55 min ago

Hey MoonCricket, Tell us again why you got fired and run off from the News-Gazette?

 

 

 

 

 

 