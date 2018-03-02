Amtrak train collides with car in Coles County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak train and another vehicle in Coles County.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened in Humboldt, but did not have further details on what happened or the extent of injuries for anyone in the vehicle.

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said the crash took place before 8 a.m. Friday.

He said there were no injuries to passengers or crew members on the train.

Magliari said the train is delayed until the vehicle can be removed from the tracks, but he said the plan is for the train to continue on after the scene is cleared.