Avett Brothers coming to State Farm Center on Sept. 27
CHAMPAIGN — The State Farm Center announced Friday that folk-rock band The Avett Brothers will perform there Sept. 27.
The Avett Brothers are best known for their most recent album, 2016’s “True Sadness,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart, Top Rock Albums Chart and Digital Albums Chart and No. 3 on its Top 200 Chart.
They join the list of 2018 State Farm Center headliners that include Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 9 and can be bought online at StateFarmCenter.com, by phone at 866-455-4641 or in person at the box office.
University of Illinois students get $10 off the price of admission and will be given an exclusive presale opportunity beginning at 10 a.m. March 8. Students interested in buying during the presale should create an account or login to their existing account at StateFarmCenter.com/AvettBrothers.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.