Avett Brothers coming to State Farm Center on Sept. 27

Photo by: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Scott Avett, left, and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers perform Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn.

CHAMPAIGN — The State Farm Center announced Friday that folk-rock band The Avett Brothers will perform there Sept. 27.

The Avett Brothers are best known for their most recent album, 2016’s “True Sadness,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart, Top Rock Albums Chart and Digital Albums Chart and No. 3 on its Top 200 Chart.

They join the list of 2018 State Farm Center headliners that include Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 9 and can be bought online at StateFarmCenter.com, by phone at 866-455-4641 or in person at the box office.

University of Illinois students get $10 off the price of admission and will be given an exclusive presale opportunity beginning at 10 a.m. March 8. Students interested in buying during the presale should create an account or login to their existing account at StateFarmCenter.com/AvettBrothers.