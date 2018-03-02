Avett Brothers coming to State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN — Grammy-nominated folk rock band The Avett Brothers will perform Sept. 27 at the State Farm Center.



The Avett Brothers are best known for their most recent album, 2016’s “True Sadness.” The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart, No. 1 Top Rock Albums Chart, No. 1 on the Digital Albums Chart and No. 3 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart.



They join the list of 2018 State Farm Center headliners that include Willie Nelson and Allison Krauss.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. March 9 online at StateFarmCenter.com, over the phone at 866-ILLINI-1 or at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center.



University of Illinois students will receive $10 off the price of admission and will be given an exclusive presale opportunity beginning at 10 a.m. March 8. Students interested in buying during the presale should create an account or login to their existing account by visiting StateFarmCenter.com/AvettBrothers.