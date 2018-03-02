Farmer rescued from grain bin near Ivesdale

A coordinated effort among fire deparatments and other first responders led to a successful rescue of a farmer who was trapped in a grain bin this morning about 2 miles north of Ivesdale.

Ivesdale Fire Chief James Brewer said the farmer went into the grain bin about 7:15 a.m. to unclog an auger and became submerged up to his chest.

Brewer said with the help of numerous fire departments, Urbana Technical Rescue Team and others, they were able to make a successful rescue.

Brewer did not release the name of the farmer but he said he was conscious, breathing and alert when he was rescued around 9.

