Farmer rescued from grain bin near Ivesdale
A coordinated effort among fire deparatments and other first responders led to a successful rescue of a farmer who was trapped in a grain bin this morning about 2 miles north of Ivesdale.
Ivesdale Fire Chief James Brewer said the farmer went into the grain bin about 7:15 a.m. to unclog an auger and became submerged up to his chest.
Brewer said with the help of numerous fire departments, Urbana Technical Rescue Team and others, they were able to make a successful rescue.
Brewer did not release the name of the farmer but he said he was conscious, breathing and alert when he was rescued around 9.
