UPDATE: 16-year-old dies when Amtrak train hits car in Humboldt

UPDATE, 1 p.m. Friday:

HUMBOLDT — The Coles County Coroner said a 16-year-old boy was killed Friday morning when his car was struck by a southbound Amtrak train in Humboldt, about halfway between Arcola and Mattoon.

Coroner Ed Schniers said John Nisbet III was killed around 8 a.m. Friday. Schniers said Nisbet was the only person in the car.

More details on the crash are not yet available.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said there were no injuries to passengers or crew members on the train.

Magliari said the train was delayed for about four hours, but it was not damaged enough to prevent it from continuing its journey.

* * * * *

Original story, published 8 a.m. Friday:

HUMBOLDT — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak train and another vehicle in Coles County.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened in Humboldt, but did not have further details on what happened or the extent of injuries for anyone in the vehicle.

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said the crash took place before 8 a.m. Friday.

He said there were no injuries to passengers or crew members on the train.

Magliari said the train is delayed until the vehicle can be removed from the tracks, but he said the plan is for the train to continue on after the scene is cleared.