UPDATE: Fisher man killed in crash on Illinois 47 near Fisher

FISHER — A Fisher man was killed and two others injured in a crash Thursday night in northwestern Champaign County apparently caused by improper passing at an intersection.

Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said Joshua Hohulin, 29, was pronounced dead at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City at 9:46 p.m.

Illinois State Police said his car was struck at 8:07 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 3200 N. Flessner said Mr. Hohulin was about a mile east of his home.

The site is about 2 miles northwest of Fisher and 9 miles north of Mahomet.

Police said preliminary information is that Mr. Hohulin was driving south on 47 and was slowing to turn left on 3200 N when Devonique Ringo, 22, another southbound motorist, tried to pass a third southbound vehicle and collided with him in the intersection.

The third vehicle kept going and was not involved, according to Illinois State Trooper Tracy Lillard.

Ringo, of Bolingbrook, and her passenger, another 22-year-old woman from Bolingbrook, were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ringo was issued tickets for improper passing in an intersection, disobeying a no-passing zone and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

All involved were wearing seat belts.

Flessner said Mr. Hohulin was an organ donor. He said an autopsy is scheduled, but it appears he died of multiple traumatic injuries.