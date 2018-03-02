UPDATE: Fisher man killed in crash near Foosland

FOOSLAND — A Fisher man was killed and two others injured in a crash in northwestern Champaign County on Thursday night, apparently caused by improper passing at an intersection.

Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said Joshua Hohulin, 29, was pronounced dead at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City at 9:46 p.m.

Illinois State Police said his car was struck at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 3200 N. about 8:07 p.m. Flessner said Mr. Hohulin was about a mile east of his home.

The site is about two miles southeast of Foosland and nine miles north of Mahomet.

Police said preliminary information is that Mr. Hohulin was driving south on 47 and was slowing to turn east on 3200 N when another southbound car that was trying to pass a third southbound vehicle collided with him in the intersection.

The third vehicle kept going and was not involved, according to Illinois State Trooper Tracy Lillard.

The 22-year-old woman from Bolingbrook who was passing and her passenger were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

She was issued tickets for improper passing in an intersection, disobeying a no-passing zone and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

All involved were wearing seatbelts.

Flessner said Mr. Hohulin was an organ donor. An autopsy is scheduled but it appears he died of multiple traumatic injuries.