Slick roadways lead to accidents
Illinois State Police are responding to several accidents Tuesday morning due to slick roadways in some spots across East Central Illinois.
Accidents have backed up traffic at Interstate 74 eastbound near Danville, I-74 westbound near Oakwood and I-72 eastbound near Decatur.
Temperatures have been around freezing, creating slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Police say that areas most affected will be lesser traveled roads like exit and entrance ramps to the interstate, state and rural routes.
Be sure to slow down and use caution as you travel around today. Increasing temperatures and the sunshine should help to melt the frost off roads.
Comments
