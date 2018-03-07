Villa Grove district's payout to former superintendent: $335,000
VILLA GROVE — The Villa Grove school district will pay $335,000 to its former superintendent as part of a settlement of a wrongful-termination lawsuit.
The district released the six-page agreement Wednesday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
The district will pay Mary Ann Manos $335,000. About $69,000 of that will be a severance payment, about $206,000 is for "alleged compensatory damages," and $60,000 will go to Manos' attorney.
The settlement also said the record will show that Manos resigned as superintendent and that any reference to her being fired will be removed.
The school board fired Manos in July 2015 for what it said was unprofessional conduct and misuse of district money. Three months later, Manos filed a federal lawsuit.
Comments
