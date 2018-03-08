One dead, two hurt in crash near Danforth

Authorities in Iroquois County are investigating a fatal accident on Wednesday afternoon about five miles west of Danforth.



Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said 64 year-old Gregory Ainsworth of rural Danforth was killed in the crash at the intersection of County Road 2300 North and County Road 300 East.



The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office said Ainsworth was traveling westbound when he was hit on the driver side of his car by another vehicle that was traveling northbound. Both the driver and the passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ainsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.



Further details on the accident are not available.