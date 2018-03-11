Man shot to death in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A 34-year-old Champaign man was shot to death following an early morning incident today.

Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup said Montrez Vonner died from multiple gunshot wounds.

At 1:22 a.m. today, Champaign police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of North Hickory Street.

Four people were shot. Three victims - an 18-year-old female from Rantoul; a 23-year-old female from Rantoul; and a 23-year-old male from Champaign - sustained what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Vonner was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 1:56 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.