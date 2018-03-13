Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wedge closing, cites competition from food trucks
Wedge closing, cites competition from food trucks

Tue, 03/13/2018 - 10:43am | Ben Zigterman
Wedge tequila bar and grill
Photo by: Ben Zigterman
Wedge tequila bar and grill at 415 N. Neil St., C.

Biz tips? Email reporter Ben Zigterman at bzigterman@news-gazette.com

CHAMPAIGN — Downtown tequila bar and grill Wedge announced it will be closing before the end of the month, citing competition from food trucks.

“Things have changed dramatically downtown,” said owner Victor Fuentes. “There’s about three or four different Mexican-concept food trucks who are downtown often, and they’re direct competitors. They don’t serve liquor, but (food trucks) was one of the factors."

He said business has been “OK, but not as good as it was the first years.”

Wedge opened in 2012 at 415 N. Neil St., C, in Carmon’s old space.

Fuentes runs several restaurants in the area, including the El Toro restaurants, V. Picasso and The WheelHouse.

Wedge’s last day will be Sunday, March 25. It has about 13 employees, Fuentes said.

Wedge had another location at the Village at the Crossing that opened in 2014 and closed in 2015.

Comments

cjw61822@hotmail.com wrote 3 hours 50 min ago

What will the giggling Mayor say about this since she was all about food trucks.

 

Congratulations

 

some guy/gal in a Chevy step van can put 13 people out of business.........................how much does that step van pay  in property taxes again?

Roanrider wrote 5 min 29 sec ago

Get real. Overpriced boring food and substandard service is why this place is closing. Maybe Miga will be next, as they are offering the same.

juandez wrote 2 hours 47 min ago

oh please

if the place was any good people will go there.

rather than blaming the food trucks blame this place for not offering better than a food truck.

Bob from Champaign wrote 2 hours 44 min ago

Or maybe a Mexican restaurant on every other corner is more than this town needs?  

cjw61822@hotmail.com wrote 24 min 56 sec ago

How much does a food truck pay in property taxes.  You know... the money that runs the city.

TheSaltyOne wrote 20 min 55 sec ago

It wasn't their food that was the issue, it was their disappointing and poor service.  They had years to fix it.  I recall throughout my dozen or so visits during the lunch hour, one single time that I had good service.  And it was the one time the manager wasn't there (40's, brunette, sour look on her face).  She never smiled, never made you feel welcome, and never got you out of there in under an hour.  I really liked their chips & salsa and fish tacos., but I will not miss this place