Wedge closing March 25; cites competition from food trucks

Photo by: Ben Zigterman Wedge tequila bar and grill at 415 N. Neil St., C.

CHAMPAIGN — Downtown tequila bar and grill Wedge announced it will be closing before the end of the month, citing competition from food trucks.

"Things have changed dramatically downtown," said owner Victor Fuentes. "There's about three or four different Mexican-concept food trucks who are downtown often, and they're direct competitors. They don't serve liquor, but (food trucks) was one of the factors."

He said business has been "OK, but not as good as it was the first years."

Wedge opened in 2012 at 415 N. Neil St., C, in the space once occupied by Carmon's.

Fuentes runs several restaurants in the area, including the El Toro restaurants, V. Picasso and The WheelHouse.

Wedge’s last day will be Sunday, March 25. It has about 13 employees, Fuentes said.

Wedge had another location at the Village at the Crossing that opened in 2014 and closed in 2015.