Black turning pro

CHAMPAIGN — Leron Black put together the most productive season of his Illinois career in 2017-18, leading the Illini in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and three-point percentage. Following that success, the redshirt junior forward has opted to pursue a professional basketball career and give up his final year of eligibility.

"This was a very tough decision for me," Black said. "I have loved my time at Illinois and have grown so much during my four years here. I'm thankful for the guidance from my coaches, my teammates, everyone at the Irwin Academic Center, and all the support staff who have helped make me the person and player I am today."

Black earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors this season after averaging 15.3 points — almost doubling his scoring average from the 2016-17 seaseon — and 5.2 rebounds.

"Leron and I have had a number of discussions about his future since our season ended," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He is ready to begin a pro career, and we fully support this decision. Leron has greatly improved over the last year and showcased that development as one of the most consistent players in the Big Ten.

"He was an efficient scorer at all areas of the court, shooting a high percentage whether it was on post-ups, the midrange, or out to the 3-point arc. He was one of the toughest players to guard in our league, and that showed with his production throughout conference play."