Judge will not step aside in Christensen case

Federal Judge Colin Bruce said Friday that he will not step aside from the Brendt Christensen kidnapping case.



The judge issued an order on the topic Friday afternoon.



Attorneys for Christensen wanted Judge Bruce off the case based on a letter he got from a community member asking that the trial not be delayed further. The judge said Friday that the contents of the letter did not impact his ability to be impartial.



Christensen is charged in the kidnapping and death of visiting University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang. His trial is due to start in April of next year, although attorneys said plea discussions have taken place.