Champaign woman dies in Ford County crash
|
PAXTON – A Champaign woman was killed Saturday morning in a two-car collision in Ford County.
Christina I. Curtsinger, 33, of Champaign was driving west on Illinois Route 9 near Paxton about 7 a.m. when her car crossed the center line, according to state police.
Her car hit an eastbound SUV driven by Pamela D. Goff, 62, of Gibson City.
Goff was transported from the scene via ambulance to Carle Hospital and treated for injuries.
The Champaign woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ford County Coroner.
