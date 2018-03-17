Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

No one hurt in Champaign mobile home fire
Sat, 03/17/2018 - 1:33am | Tim Ditman

Four people have been displaced after a fire under their mobile home in Champaign on Friday night.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said crews were called to 4809 West Windsor Road shortly before 8 p.m. The residents were outside after smelling smoke and calling 911. Firefighters used hose lines to put the flames out, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

