No one hurt in Champaign mobile home fire

Four people have been displaced after a fire under their mobile home in Champaign on Friday night.



Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said crews were called to 4809 West Windsor Road shortly before 8 p.m. The residents were outside after smelling smoke and calling 911. Firefighters used hose lines to put the flames out, and no one was hurt.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Office for the night: @ChampaignFire Motor Sergeant Mark Doerfler moves a hose as crews respond to a fire in the New Century Estates mobile home park. Friday night's fire was the first use for Engine 156, which @champaigncity put into service last week. #Chambana #NGMedia pic.twitter.com/YoU69QiMoj — Stephen Haas (@stephenhaas) March 17, 2018