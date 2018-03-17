Winter weather advisory expires for northern counties

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties until 8 a.m. Saturday.



Wet snow and ice will make travel hazardous.



In the Champaign area, WDWS meteorologist Greg Soulje is calling for rain on Saturday morning, perhaps mixed with freezing rain, sleet and snow. Then the precipitation will turn to all rain by the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Rain changing over to light freezing rain late tonight north of I-74. Heading north of I-74 tonight and especially around the I-80 corridor, pic.twitter.com/KZpCnsY3nF — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 16, 2018