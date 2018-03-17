Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, March 17, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Winter weather advisory expires for northern counties
| Subscribe

More Local

Winter weather advisory expires for northern counties

Sat, 03/17/2018 - 1:17am | Tim Ditman

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Wet snow and ice will make travel hazardous.

In the Champaign area, WDWS meteorologist Greg Soulje is calling for rain on Saturday morning, perhaps mixed with freezing rain, sleet and snow. Then the precipitation will turn to all rain by the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

For more on the forecast, click here.

For Greg Soulje's weather blog, click here.

Sections (3):News, Local, Weather

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments