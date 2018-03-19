Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Champaign Toys R Us closing, will remain open at least until May 14
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 2:36pm | Ben Zigterman
Champaign Toys R Us closing.jpg
Photo by: Ben Zigterman/The News-Gazette
The Toys R Us store at 40 E. Anthony Drive, C, shown Monday, March 19, 2018, announced in a posting on its door that it will be closing as part of the company's liquidation but will remain open until at least May 14.
  • Image
    Champaign Toys R Us posting.jpg

Biz tips? Email Ben Zigterman at bzigterman@news-gazette.com

CHAMPAIGN — Although the local Toys R Us will be closing, it plans to remain open through at least May 14, according to a posting on its door.

“We have been informed that our location will indeed be liquidating,” the posting said. “We have not heard anything on the date that the liquidation sales will begin.”

Toys R Us announced last week that it would be selling or closing all of its 740 U.S. stores, potentially putting about 30,000 employees out of work.

The Champaign location at 40 E. Anthony Drive, C, said it will remain open “at minimum, until May 14th, 2018, and longer if the liquidation process is not yet completed by that date.”

Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

“We hope that you understand that this is a very stressful time for our team and the community that we represent, and that we will continue to serve you and your families as long as we still have the privilege to do so,” said the posting at the Champaign store.

