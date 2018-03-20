LIVE! Primary '18 local results

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tue, 03/20/2018 - 8:00pm | The News-Gazette

For our LIVE local report, click here.

UPDATED AT 8:25 P.M. TUESDAY WITH 10 OF 118 COUNTY PRECINCTS REPORTING.

This is your headquarters for live local results of contested local races and referendums. The results will be updated as they arrive from the Champaign County clerk after polls close at 7 p.m. CST.

All results are unofficial; an "x" before a name or decision indicates the apparent winner. Names are listed exactly as they appear on the ballot.

Check back here often for updates or bookmark this page and hit refresh.

Results follow below:

STATEWIDE

    

GOVERNOR
and LIEUTENANT

10 of 118 precincts

8.47%

DEMOCRATS

    
J.B. Pritzker
Juliana Stratton		 2,525 32.65%
Chris Kennedy
Ra Joy		 1,306 16.89%
Daniel Biss
Litesa E. Wallace		 3,571 47.18%
Bob Daiber
Jonathan W. Todd		 38 0.49%
Tio Hardiman
Patricia Avery		 253 3.27%
Robert Marshall
Dennis Cole		 40 0.52%
     

REPUBLICANS

    
Bruce Rauner
Evelyn Sanguinetti		 2,638 64.37%
Jeanne Ives
Rich Morthland		 1,460 35.63%
     
     

ATTORNEY GENERAL

10 of 118 precincts

8.47%

DEMOCRATS

    
Pat Quinn 1,812 24.90%
Renato Mariotti 400 5.50%
Scott Drury 830 11.41%
Nancy Rotering 609 8.37%
Kwame Raoul 2,031 27.91%
Jesse Ruiz 292 4.01%
Sharon Fairley 897 12.33%
Aaron Goldstein 392 5.39%
     

REPUBLICANS

    
Erika Harold 3,471 84.47%
Gary Grasso 638 15.53%
     
     
     

U.S. CONGRESS

    

13TH DISTRICT

9 of 83 precincts

10.84%

DEMOCRATS

    
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan 2,318 34.50%
Erik Jones 1,302 19.38%
Jon Ebel 2,114 31.47%
David Gill 846 12.59%
Angel Sides 138 2.05%
     
     

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN

 

 

DEMOCRATS

    
Jayne Mazzotti 2,473 47.70%
Pamella Gronemeyer 2,712 52.30%
     
     

15TH DISTRICT

1 of 39 precincts

2.56%

DEMOCRATS

    
Carl Spoerer 308 46.39%
Kevin Gaither 356 53.61%
     
     

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN

 

 

DEMOCRATS

    
Vivian Robinson 142 23.71%
Tonya Loker 68 11.35%
Rena Elkins Bever 67 11.19%
Diana K. Douglas 168 28.05%
Germaine Light 154 25.71%
     
     
     

ILLINOIS HOUSE

    

101st DISTRICT

0 of 13 precincts

0%

REPUBLICANS

 

 
Todd C. Henricks 90 19.74%
Dan Caulkins 186 40.79%
Randy J. Keith 180 39.47%
     
     

104th DISTRICT

2 of 37 precincts

5.41%

DEMOCRATS

    
Frank McCullough Jr. 299 21.16%
Cynthia E. Cunningham 1,114 78.84%
     
     
     

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

10 of 118 precincts

8.47%

CLERK

    

REPUBLICANS

    
Matt Grandone 2,249 57.23%
Jon Rector 1,681 42.77%
     
     

SHERIFF

    

REPUBLICANS

    
Allen E Jones 2,934 78.60%
Gregory A. Worrell 799 21.40%
     
     

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 6

2 of 14 precincts

14.29%

DEMOCRATS

    
Pattsi Petrie 302 38.72%
Mike Ingram 382 48.97%
Charles Young 96 12.31%
     
     

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 10

3 of 14 precincts

21.43%

DEMOCRATS

    
Christopher Stohr 506 36.01%
Tanisha King-Taylor 899 63.99%
     
     

PRECINCT COMMITTEEMAN

 

 

CITY OF CHAMPAIGN 25 — DEMOCRATS

    
Mike Ingram 16 64.00%
Charlene Stevens 9 36.00%
     
     

CUNNINGHAM 10 — DEMOCRATS

    
Ruth E. Wyman 72 75.79%
Lois Kain 23 24.21%
     
     

CUNNINGHAM 22 — DEMOCRATS

    
Nathan Poulosky 50 67.57%
Michael "Ricky" Baldwin 24 32.43%
     
     
     

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

10 of 118 precincts

8.47%

CIRCUIT JUDGE — HARRY E. CLEM VACANCY

    

REPUBLICANS

    
Randy Rosenbaum 2,404 63.87%
Sami Anderson 1,360 36.13%
     
     
     

REFERENDUMS

    

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

 

 

Increase tax rate for Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District?

1 of 3 precincts

33.33%
Yes 40 37.74%
No 66 62.26%
     
     

$29.8 million construction bonds for Monticello school district?

0 of 2 precincts

0%
Yes 3 37.50%
No 5 62.50%
     
     

 

Sections (2):News, Local
Tags (1):election 2018

