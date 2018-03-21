Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Champaign mother pleads for help in son's slaying
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 4:01pm | Tim Ditman

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 4:01pm | Tim Ditman
VIDEO: Montrez Vonner's mother pleads for info about son's killer
VIDEO: Montrez Vonner&#039;s mother pleads for info about son&#039;s killer
Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Montrez Vonner's mother and Champaign police pleaded with witnesses to provide information regarding Vonner's murder in the early hours of Sunday, March 11. Thus far, few have come forward.
    Phyllis Driver
    Montrez Vonner
    Fatal shooting scene

The mother of a Champaign man who was gunned down this month wants the killer to come forward so she can have closure.

Phyllis Driver made a plea for help Wednesday after her son, 34-year-old Montrez Vonner, was shot and killed outside the American Legion on North Hickory Street on March 11.

Driver called her son a "loving kid" who had two daughters as well as a son on the way.

Driver added that her son didn't normally hang out at the American Legion.  He didn't start fights, she said; the fights came to him.

Meanwhile, Champaign Police Lt. Nate Rath said Mr. Vonner was inside the American Legion minutes before he was shot.  He said there were crowds inside and outside the building.

If you have information, call police at 217-351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS. Police also said they can meet with someone privately and away from the police station.

