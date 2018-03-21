LIVE! Primary '18 local results

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 1:29am | The News-Gazette

For our LIVE local report, click here.

UPDATED AT 1:28 A.M. WEDNESDAY WITH ALL CHAMPAIGN COUNTY PRECINCTS AND 97 PERCENT OF STATEWIDE PRECINCTS REPORTING.

This is your headquarters for live local results of contested local races and referendums. The results will be updated as they arrive from the Champaign County clerk after polls close at 7 p.m. CST.

All results are unofficial; an "x" before a name or decision indicates the apparent winner. Names are listed exactly as they appear on the ballot.

Check back here often for updates or bookmark this page and hit refresh.

Results follow below:

STATEWIDE

    

GOVERNOR
and LIEUTENANT

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 118 of 118 precincts
(STATEWIDE: 9,797 of 10,119)

100%
(97%)

DEMOCRATS

COUNTY
(STATEWIDE)

COUNTY
(STATEWIDE)
x-J.B. Pritzker
x-Juliana Stratton		 5,676
(558,845)		 31.99%
(45.50%)
Chris Kennedy
Ra Joy		 3,427
(296,218)		 19.31%
(24.10%)
Daniel Biss
Litesa E. Wallace		 7,880
(325,003)		 44.41%
(26.50%)
Bob Daiber
Jonathan W. Todd		 87
(14,581)		 0.49%
(1.20%)
Tio Hardiman
Patricia Avery		 556
(20,072)		 3.13%
(1.60%)
Robert Marshall
Dennis Cole		 117
(13,925)		 0.66%
(1.10%)
     

REPUBLICANS

    
x-Bruce Rauner
x-Evelyn Sanguinetti		 7,663
(345,966)		 59.21%
(51.60%)
Jeanne Ives
Rich Morthland		 5,278
(324,435)		 40.79%
(48.40%)
     
     

ATTORNEY GENERAL

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 118 of 118 precincts
(STATEWIDE: 9,797 of 10,119)

100%
(97%)

DEMOCRATS

COUNTY
(STATEWIDE)

COUNTY
(STATEWIDE)
Pat Quinn 3,966
(330,624)		 23.68% (27.50%)
Renato Mariotti 923
(48,032)		 5.51%
(4.00%)
Scott Drury 2,181
(94,474)		 13.02%
(7.90%)
Nancy Rotering 1,297
(111,108)		 7.74%
(9.30%)
x-Kwame Raoul 4,893
(364,275)		 29.21%
(30.30%)
Jesse Ruiz 680
(66,045)		 4.06%
(5.50%)
Sharon Fairley 1,981
(149,470)		 11.83%
(12.40%)
Aaron Goldstein 788
(37,071)		 4.70%
(3.10%)
     
     

REPUBLICANS

    
x-Erika Harold 10,448
(362,540)		 81.11%
(59.40%)
Gary Grasso 2,434
(247,485)		 18.89%
(40.60%)
     
     
     

U.S. HOUSE

    

13TH DISTRICT

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 83 of 83 precincts
(DISTRICT: 602 of 602)

100%
(100%)

DEMOCRATS

COUNTY
(DISTRICT)

COUNTY
(DISTRICT)
x-Betsy Dirksen Londrigan 5,184
(24,334)		 35.22%
(45.70%)
Erik Jones 2,588
(11,939)		 17.58%
(22.40%)
Jon Ebel 4,442
(7,100)		 30.18%
(13.30%)
David Gill 2,164
(7,670)		 14.70%
(14.40%)
Angel Sides 341
(2,223)		 2.32%
(4.20%)
     
     

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN

 

 

DEMOCRATS

    
Jayne Mazzotti 5,453 47.77%
Pamella Gronemeyer 5,962 52.23%
     
     

15TH DISTRICT

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 39 of 39 precincts
(DISTRICT: 823 of 823)

100%
(100%)

DEMOCRATS

    
Carl Spoerer 947
(10,459)		 43.88%
(38.00%)
x-Kevin Gaither 1,211
(17,090)		 56.12%
(62.00%)
     
     

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN

 

 

DEMOCRATS

    
Vivian Robinson 536 27.33%
Tonya Loker 253 12.90%
Rena Elkins Bever 222 11.32%
Diana K. Douglas 588 29.98%
Germaine Light 362 18.46%
     
     
     

ILLINOIS HOUSE

    

101st DISTRICT

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 13 of 13 precincts
(DISTRICT: 99 of 99)

100%
(100%)

REPUBLICANS

 

 
Todd C. Henricks 345
(2,493)		 16.55%
(18.10%)
x-Dan Caulkins 901
(6,060)		 43.23%
(43.90%)
Randy J. Keith 838
(5,237)		 40.21%
(38.00%)
     
     

104th DISTRICT

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 37 of 37 precincts
(DISTRICT: 103 of 103)

100%
(100%)

DEMOCRATS

    
Frank McCullough Jr. 775
(2,266)		 22.63%
(35.50%)
x-Cynthia E. Cunningham 2,649
(4,113)		 77.37%
(64.50%)
     
     
     

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

118 of 118 precincts

100%

CLERK

    

REPUBLICANS

    
x-Matt Grandone 6,423 52.65%
Jon Rector 5,776 47.35%
     
     

SHERIFF

    

REPUBLICANS

    
x-Allen E Jones 8,994 75.75%
Gregory A. Worrell 2,880 24.25%
     
     

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 6

14 of 14 precincts

100%

DEMOCRATS

    
Pattsi Petrie 777 38.28%
x-Mike Ingram 1,010 49.75%
Charles Young 243 11.97%
     
     

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 10

14 of 14 precincts

100%

DEMOCRATS

    
Christopher Stohr 993 37.74%
x-Tanisha King-Taylor 1,539 62.26%
     
     

PRECINCT COMMITTEEMAN

 

 

CITY OF CHAMPAIGN 25 — DEMOCRATS

    
x-Mike Ingram 111 70.25%
Charlene Stevens 47 29.75%
     
     

CUNNINGHAM 10 — DEMOCRATS

    
x-Ruth E. Wyman 168 74.67%
Lois Kain 57 25.33%
     
     

CUNNINGHAM 22 — DEMOCRATS

    
x-Nathan Poulosky 110 58.51%
Michael "Ricky" Baldwin 78 41.49%
     
     
     

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

 

 

CIRCUIT JUDGE — HARRY E. CLEM VACANCY

    

REPUBLICANS

    
Randy Rosenbaum 7,454 63.40%
Sami Anderson 4,303 36.60%
     
     
     

REFERENDUMS

    

CHAMPAIGN, DOUGLAS COUNTIES

 

 

Increase tax rate for Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District?

 

 
Yes 96 43.84%
x-No 123 56.16%
     
     

CHAMPAIGN, DeWITT, PIATT COUNTIES

    

$29.8 million construction bonds for Monticello school district?

 

 
x-Yes 2,292 60.89%
No 1,472 39.11%

 

