LIVE! Primary '18 local results

STATEWIDE
GOVERNOR
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 118 of 118 precincts
100%
DEMOCRATS
COUNTY
COUNTY
|x-J.B. Pritzker
x-Juliana Stratton
|5,676
(558,845)
|31.99%
(45.50%)
|Chris Kennedy
Ra Joy
|3,427
(296,218)
|19.31%
(24.10%)
|Daniel Biss
Litesa E. Wallace
|7,880
(325,003)
|44.41%
(26.50%)
|Bob Daiber
Jonathan W. Todd
|87
(14,581)
|0.49%
(1.20%)
|Tio Hardiman
Patricia Avery
|556
(20,072)
|3.13%
(1.60%)
|Robert Marshall
Dennis Cole
|117
(13,925)
|0.66%
(1.10%)
REPUBLICANS
|x-Bruce Rauner
x-Evelyn Sanguinetti
|7,663
(345,966)
|59.21%
(51.60%)
|Jeanne Ives
Rich Morthland
|5,278
(324,435)
|40.79%
(48.40%)
ATTORNEY GENERAL
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 118 of 118 precincts
|
100%
|
DEMOCRATS
|
COUNTY
|
COUNTY
|Pat Quinn
|3,966
(330,624)
|23.68% (27.50%)
|Renato Mariotti
|923
(48,032)
|5.51%
(4.00%)
|Scott Drury
|2,181
(94,474)
|13.02%
(7.90%)
|Nancy Rotering
|1,297
(111,108)
|7.74%
(9.30%)
|x-Kwame Raoul
|4,893
(364,275)
|29.21%
(30.30%)
|Jesse Ruiz
|680
(66,045)
|4.06%
(5.50%)
|Sharon Fairley
|1,981
(149,470)
|11.83%
(12.40%)
|Aaron Goldstein
|788
(37,071)
|4.70%
(3.10%)
REPUBLICANS
|x-Erika Harold
|10,448
(362,540)
|81.11%
(59.40%)
|Gary Grasso
|2,434
(247,485)
|18.89%
(40.60%)
U.S. HOUSE
|
13TH DISTRICT
|
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 83 of 83 precincts
|
100%
|
DEMOCRATS
|
COUNTY
|
COUNTY
|x-Betsy Dirksen Londrigan
|5,184
(24,334)
|35.22%
(45.70%)
|Erik Jones
|2,588
(11,939)
|17.58%
(22.40%)
|Jon Ebel
|4,442
(7,100)
|30.18%
(13.30%)
|David Gill
|2,164
(7,670)
|14.70%
(14.40%)
|Angel Sides
|341
(2,223)
|2.32%
(4.20%)
STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN
|
DEMOCRATS
|Jayne Mazzotti
|5,453
|47.77%
|Pamella Gronemeyer
|5,962
|52.23%
15TH DISTRICT
|
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 39 of 39 precincts
|
100%
|
DEMOCRATS
|Carl Spoerer
|947
(10,459)
|43.88%
(38.00%)
|x-Kevin Gaither
|1,211
(17,090)
|56.12%
(62.00%)
STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN
DEMOCRATS
|Vivian Robinson
|536
|27.33%
|Tonya Loker
|253
|12.90%
|Rena Elkins Bever
|222
|11.32%
|Diana K. Douglas
|588
|29.98%
|Germaine Light
|362
|18.46%
ILLINOIS HOUSE
|
101st DISTRICT
|
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 13 of 13 precincts
|
100%
|
REPUBLICANS
|Todd C. Henricks
|345
(2,493)
|16.55%
(18.10%)
|x-Dan Caulkins
|901
(6,060)
|43.23%
(43.90%)
|Randy J. Keith
|838
(5,237)
|40.21%
(38.00%)
104th DISTRICT
|
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 37 of 37 precincts
|
100%
|
DEMOCRATS
|Frank McCullough Jr.
|775
(2,266)
|22.63%
(35.50%)
|x-Cynthia E. Cunningham
|2,649
(4,113)
|77.37%
(64.50%)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
|
118 of 118 precincts
|
100%
|
CLERK
|
REPUBLICANS
|x-Matt Grandone
|6,423
|52.65%
|Jon Rector
|5,776
|47.35%
SHERIFF
|
REPUBLICANS
|x-Allen E Jones
|8,994
|75.75%
|Gregory A. Worrell
|2,880
|24.25%
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 6
|
14 of 14 precincts
|
100%
|
DEMOCRATS
|Pattsi Petrie
|777
|38.28%
|x-Mike Ingram
|1,010
|49.75%
|Charles Young
|243
|11.97%
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 10
|
14 of 14 precincts
|
100%
|
DEMOCRATS
|Christopher Stohr
|993
|37.74%
|x-Tanisha King-Taylor
|1,539
|62.26%
PRECINCT COMMITTEEMAN
|
CITY OF CHAMPAIGN 25 — DEMOCRATS
|x-Mike Ingram
|111
|70.25%
|Charlene Stevens
|47
|29.75%
CUNNINGHAM 10 — DEMOCRATS
|x-Ruth E. Wyman
|168
|74.67%
|Lois Kain
|57
|25.33%
CUNNINGHAM 22 — DEMOCRATS
|x-Nathan Poulosky
|110
|58.51%
|Michael "Ricky" Baldwin
|78
|41.49%
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
|
CIRCUIT JUDGE — HARRY E. CLEM VACANCY
|
REPUBLICANS
|Randy Rosenbaum
|7,454
|63.40%
|Sami Anderson
|4,303
|36.60%
REFERENDUMS
|
CHAMPAIGN, DOUGLAS COUNTIES
|
Increase tax rate for Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District?
|Yes
|96
|43.84%
|x-No
|123
|56.16%
CHAMPAIGN, DeWITT, PIATT COUNTIES
|
$29.8 million construction bonds for Monticello school district?
|
|x-Yes
|2,292
|60.89%
|No
|1,472
|39.11%
