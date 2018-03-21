UPDATE: Ford County bombing suspects waive right to hearing

URBANA — Three of the four Ford County men arrested last week for possession of a machine gun appeared Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Urbana to waive their right to a preliminary hearing.

Michael Hari, 47, Michael McWhorter, 29, and Ellis Mack, 18, all of Clarence, each waived their preliminary hearing Wednesday, while the fourth, Joe Morris, 22, had already waived it.

All four remain in custody.

The next step will be for prosecutors to take their case to a grand jury, which could return an indictment if it finds probable cause.

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota filed charges last week accusing Hari, Morris and McWhorter of bombing a mosque in Minnesota. They are also suspected in the attempted bombing of a women’s health clinic in Champaign last year.

Hari, a former Ford County sheriff’s deputy, is believed to have been the leader of a homegrown domestic terrorism group that the other men belonged to.

Like McWhorter and Mack, Hari said nothing at the hearing besides his agreement that he understood he was waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.

Hari, who wore a yellow prison jumpsuit Wednesday, was represented by assistant federal public defender Elisabeth Pollock.

The hearings Wednesday were brief, with no new details revealed about the case.

McWhorter was represented by Urbana attorney Baku Patel, and Mack was represented by Urbana attorney Lawrence Solava.