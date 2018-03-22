Illini wrestler killed in hit-and-run accident on I-57

Photo by: Holly Hart Illinois's Francis Edelen (behind) is taken down by Iowa's Thomas Gilman in the 125 lb. match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Iowa, Friday, January 8, 2016 at Huff Hall. Illinois was defeated by Iowa 12-26. Other Related Content Police on scene of 2 crashes — 1 fatal — on I-57 between Champaign, Paxton

Illinois State Police say a member of the University of Illinois wrestling team was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 57, about 3 miles north of Rantoul.

Trooper Tracy Lillard said Francis Edelen, 21, had been involved in a two-car accident around mile marker 253 at around 9:40 p.m. on I-57 southbound.

Lillard said Edelen was the driver of one of the vehicles and had left the scene of the crash on foot, possibly attempting to flag down help, or get a ride.

Lillard said a short distance south of the first crash location, Edelen was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle in the right lane. Lillard said that vehicle left the scene.

“This is shocking news for our team and coaching staff as no words can truly reflect the emotions that we are going through at this time," said Illini wrestling coach Jim Heffernan. "Francis was a productive member of our program. We are extremely saddened by this news. We just released this news to our team, so the healing process after the loss of a teammate and friend has just begun.”

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman also weighed in Thursday morning.

“Our hearts are broken by the news of Francis Edelen’s passing. Losing someone so early in his life when he has so much yet to experience and to give is a tragedy of the highest order,” Whitman said. “Our thoughts are with Francis’ family and friends. We will come together and draw strength from each other as an Illini family during this difficult time.”

Mr. Edelen graduated from Oak Forest High School.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 867-2050.