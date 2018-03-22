UPDATE: 'A mother's worst nightmare'

CHAMPAIGN — It's the little things that Phyllis Driver will remember most about her son, Montrez Vonner, who died early the morning of March 11 after he was shot just outside the American Legion on North Hickory Street.

Some of those things may have even gotten on her nerves at the time — like when he would come home hungry from his job at a pork plant.

"'Mama, what'd you cook?'" she remembered him saying. "I'll miss him coming home. ... All the memories, places we used to go, restaurants we used to eat at. ... When we as a family get together to celebrate holidays or birthdays, we all get together as a family. He will be missed."

Now, Driver and Champaign police are pleading with any witnesses to Mr. Vonner's murder to come forward. Champaign police Lt. Nate Rath said authorities have since learned there were crowds both inside the building where Mr. Vonner was minutes before the shooting and outside in the 700 block of North Hickory, where he was shot.

"Whether you think it's big or small, any information is helpful to us," Rath said Wednesday. "We'll run down every bit of information and every lead that we're given, but right now, the information that's coming in is not very much.

"And we just know that with the sheer volume of people that were out there at around that time that this happened that we're confident that somebody heard something, knew something. We're just asking that they call the police department."

Driver took it a step further.

"This is a mother's worst nightmare — to wake up at 1, 2 o'clock in the morning and realize her son is not coming home to her," she said. "My thing is, the individual that did it, I would prefer him to come forward and just turn yourself in. You know you did it. I don't know how you sleep at night."

Nothing will erase the pain she felt when she woke up to a late-night phone call notifying her of her son's death. But his killer's arrest, she said, would help "free (her) spirit and bring closure" to her son's death.

"It was just like somebody hit me with a brick," she said Wednesday at her home in front of a wall filled with family photos, many of Mr. Vonner smiling while wearing bright colors, some with his young daughter, Makyla. "It was like I was dreaming, and I was ready for somebody to slap me and wake me up. When reality set in, it hurt. It hurt real bad.

"I thank God that God gave him to me for 34 years, and I won't complain. I just want justice to be served. That's what I want."

* * * * *

Original story, published 4 p.m. Monday:

If you have information, call police at 217-351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Police also said they can meet with someone privately and away from the police station.

— TIM DITMAN