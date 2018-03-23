UPDATE: Unit 4 talking with Burnham Mansion buyer

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. Friday:



The President of the Champaign Unit 4 school board said the latest plan to spare Burnham Mansion from the wrecking ball is further along than previous bids.



Chris Kloeppel said a person, who he's not identifying, approached the district with a proposal to purchase and relocate the building. Now, the school district will release a request for proposals to give other buyers a chance.



Kloeppel said the mansion would have to be moved by the summer to keep plans to expand Central High School on track.

The school board on Monday will be briefed on the plan but will not vote. But eventually, the board would have to approve the mansion's sale.



The Burnham Mansion and several other properties have been a point of contention for local preservation groups. A bid to have three of the structures declared historically significant failed before the Champaign City Council.



***



Original story:



The Champaign Unit 4 School District is again talking about moving the Burnham Mansion and sparing the structure the wrecking ball.



According to a report prepared for Monday's school board meeting, the district plans to issue a request for proposals to find a third party to purchase and relocate the building. The district wants that done by the summer, when demolition work is planned to start. If the district finds a buyer that fits the bill, the bid would go before the school board for approval.



The Burnham Mansion and several other properties are slated for demolition to make way for an expanded Central High School. A bid to have some of the buildings, including Burnham Mansion, declared historically significant failed.