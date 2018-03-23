Winter Weather Advisory and Watch for late Friday and Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Champaign and Vermilion Counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. In the meantime, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon for Ford and Iroquois Counties.

In Champaign and Vermilion Counties, mixed precipitation is expected with total wet snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches along a Galsburg to Bloomington to Champaign line. Higher amounts to the north.

In Ford and Iroquois Counties, total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

Plan on difficult travel conditions with significant reductions in visibility.