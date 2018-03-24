Accidents clogging area roadways

Photo by: Steve Hoffman/News-Gazette Media An early-spring snow shower blanketed much of East Central Illinois on Saturday, including Plum Street in Farmer City. A winter storm warning is in effect for Champaign and Vermilion Counties until 10 p.m. Saturday. Other Related Content Winter weather advisories in play this weekend

Saturday's snowfall has resulted in several accidents along area roadways.

State police report multiple crashes on interstates, including some with injuries.

In Champaign County, heavy snow has made travel on Dewey-Fisher Road almost impassable, according to the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency and Champaign County Highway Department. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route of travel.