Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, March 24, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Texas crash claims 4 lives from Savoy family

Accidents clogging area roadways
| Subscribe

More Local

Accidents clogging area roadways

Sat, 03/24/2018 - 2:17pm | The News-Gazette
Snow blankets area
Photo by: Steve Hoffman/News-Gazette Media
An early-spring snow shower blanketed much of East Central Illinois on Saturday, including Plum Street in Farmer City. A winter storm warning is in effect for Champaign and Vermilion Counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Other Related Content

Saturday's snowfall has resulted in several accidents along area roadways.

State police report multiple crashes on interstates, including some with injuries.

In Champaign County, heavy snow has made travel on Dewey-Fisher Road almost impassable, according to the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency and Champaign County Highway Department. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route of travel.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments