Accidents clogging area roadways
Saturday's snowfall has resulted in several accidents along area roadways.
State police report multiple crashes on interstates, including some with injuries.
In Champaign County, heavy snow has made travel on Dewey-Fisher Road almost impassable, according to the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency and Champaign County Highway Department. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route of travel.
Latest road reports from Illinois DOT. Be prepared for hazardous travel into this evening. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/IQSxpe6wsK
— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 24, 2018
