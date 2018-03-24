Texas crash claims 4 lives from Savoy family

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — A Savoy mother and her three children were among the victims of a five-vehicle collision in Texas on Friday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jeffrey Brokish, 42, of Savoy was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna with his wife and three young children.

About 7:15 a.m., there was a single-vehicle wreck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30. A truck towing a U-haul trailer rolled over and started the chain reaction, with the Brokish van the first to be struck.

Jessica Brokish, 41, and their three young children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeffrey Brokish was taken by air ambulance to a trauma center in Tyler, Texas. His condition has not been made public.

Also killed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety: Wanda Gebhart, 64, of Pikeville, Tenn.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jeffrey Brokish is a technical staffer at Riverbed Technology, a UI Research Park company that creates software to increase productivity.

Prior to that, he was director of research and development at InstaRecon, Inc., also in the Research Park.

An Urbana University High graduate, he earned his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the UI.

According to an online biography, Mrs. Brokish earned her a master’s degree in comparative studies from Ohio State and a Ph.D. in comparative and world literature from the UI.

This is a developing story. More to come.