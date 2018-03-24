UPDATED: Savoy mom, three kids killed in Texas collision

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — A day later, friends and coworkers were reeling from the tragic news out of Texas — that a Savoy mother and her three young children were killed in a five-vehicle collision about 100 miles east of Dallas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a truck towing a U-haul trailer rolled over Friday morning on Interstate 30, causing a chain reaction.

The first vehicle to be struck, a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan, was driven by Savoy’s Jeffrey Brokish, who was with his wife, Jessica, and their three children.

Jessica Brokish, 41, and the children — sons ages 9 and 6 and a 2-year-old daughter — were pronounced dead at the scene. Jeffrey Brokish was taken by air ambulance to a trauma center in Tyler, Texas. His condition has not been made public.

“I can’t imagine the pain Jeff and his family are enduring in this tragedy,” said Jefferson Middle School Principal Angi Franklin, who was close friends with Mrs. Brokish. “I guess the only thing to say or think is that God has a plan and while it doesn’t make sense now, I sure hope it does someday.”

Mrs. Brokish was “one of the most positive people you could meet,” said Franklin, who got to know her at a water aerobics class when the two women were expecting.

“She was pregnant with number two, and I was having my first,” Franklin said Saturday. “We developed a group of friends who are still in contact today while supporting each other during life and motherhood.

“This past summer, I was gathering baby items for a family in need and she was one of the first to respond with help. Our kids were reintroduced to each other and we got to tell them how their mommies met.”

Like her husband, Mrs. Brokish worked at the University of Illinois’ Research Park. After earning her Ph.D. from the UI in comparative and world literature, she was hired by the Common Ground Research Network.

William Cope, director of Common Ground, praised Mrs. Brokish for her scholarly skills and upbeat personality. He knew her socially as well, since her son was in his granddaughter’s class at Kenwood Elementary.

Cope described his six-year employee as “optimistic, upbeat, a steadying influence.” She developed Common Ground’s conference programs — and was quite good at it, he said.

“With her deep scholarly background, she had a masterful way of bringing speakers with diverse interests into complementary dialogues within our conference programs,” Cope said Saturday. “She will be deeply missed by her coworkers.

“She was a devoted mother of three beautiful children, always present at school functions, always cheerfully contributing.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jeffrey Brokish is a technical staffer at Riverbed Technology, a software company in the Research Park. Prior to that, he served as director of research and development at InstaRecon Inc., also in the Research Park.

An Urbana University High graduate, he earned his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the UI.

Friday’s crash is still under investigation, authorities said. The driver of the truck — Wanda Gebhart, 64, of Pikeville, Tenn. — was also killed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.