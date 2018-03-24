Winter weather advisories in play this weekend

A winter storm warning is in effect for Champaign and Vermilion Counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.



A winter storm watch is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon for Ford and Iroquois Counties.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total wet snow accumulations of one to two inches along a Galsburg to Bloomington to Champaign line. Higher amounts are expected to the north.

In Ford and Iroquois counties, total snow and sleet accumulations of five to seven inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

Plan on difficult travel conditions with significant reductions in visibility.