Woman killed in I-72 accident ID'd

CISCO — The Macon County coroner has identified the woman who died after being hit by a bus on Interstate 72 on Saturday night in rural Cisco.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified her as Vicki S. Gardner, 63, of Springfield.

According to a state police report, Ms. Gardner was in a car headed eastbound on I-72 when it slid off the road at 7:59 p.m.

Police said the pavement was slick due to freezing rain and sleet.

Three additional vehicles had previously lost control and had also slid into the median.

The car came to rest in the median at mile marker 150 near the Argenta exit.

The woman got out of the car. While Ms. Gardner was standing in the grassy median, she was hit by a white MCI charter bus driven by a 61-year-old Decatur man, who was not identified by state police.

The bus driver had lost control on the ice covered highway. The bus drove through the guardrail, crossed the westbound lanes of I-72 and came to rest in the westbound ditch.

Ms. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the bus driver was wearing a seat belt. None of the 27 individual passengers on the bus were reported injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

