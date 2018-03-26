The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of East Central Illinois from Monday evening through late Tuesday night.

The watch includes Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

In Champaign and Vermilion Counties, the rain will combine with the rapid melting of a very wet snow pack.

Other parts of the area covered by the flood watch, received 2 or more inches of rain last weekend, resulting in a saturated ground.

Rainfall of around 2 inches is expected across the region, with the highest amounts near the Interstate 70 corridor.

With this amount of rain and the saturated ground, flooding is possible in low lying areas, and near ditches and streams.