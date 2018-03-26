Vigil: Friends sharing memories of Savoy family members lost in Texas crash

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Reverend Steve Jaeger of the Twin City Bible Church and a Carrie Busey parent says a special prayer for the Brokish family. Community members come together at Carrie Busey Elementary School in Savoy for a memorial to the Brokish family, who were involved in an accident on Friday, March 23, 2018, in Texas, which killed Mrs. Brokish and three children.

SAVOY — A crowd of close to 200 grieving friends, school parents and classmates gathered at Carrie Busey Elementary Sunday night to remember a Savoy mother and three young children killed in a crash on a Texas highway.

Jessica Brokish, 41, and her children — sons Finn, 9, and Liam, 6, and 2-year-old daughter Amelia — were pronounced dead at the scene of a five-vehicle collision Friday morning, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

Jeffrey Brokish, who was driving the minivan with his family inside when it was struck by a truck, was taken by air ambulance to a trauma center in Tyler, Texas. He reportedly was out of the hospital Sunday night.

At Sunday’s vigil, participants formed a giant prayer circle as the Rev. Steve Jaeger of the Twin City Bible Church read from his Bible and invited all present to share memories of the Brokish family.

Elaine Bauer spoke about Finn and Liam, classmates of her own children’s.

“Finn came to our birthday parties,” Bauer said. “Finn was so respectful and was such a great little guy. He really liked Pokemon. That’s what we remember.”

Another mom, Charity Moser, said Liam was her son’s best friend.

“He was a fun, spirited young man. He always had a fun personality,” she said.

The Rev. Chuck Moore, pastor at First Baptist Church at Savoy, said deaths of children can be devastating to other children.

“I don’t think the children will ever understand, but I think it is important to be there to comfort and to care,” he said.

Jaymie Shine is the director of the preschool at the First Baptist that Amelia — or “Millie,” as she went by — attended.

“She had a sweet spirit and loved life,” Shine said.

Jaeger told the children it is natural for them to feel sad and even devastated by the events of the weekend.

“It’s OK to feel every one of those emotions, and it is OK to talk to God about every one of those emotions in prayer,” said Jaeger, who encouraged the boys and girls to ask their parents, teachers or principal any questions they may have.

Meanwhile, the Indian Acres Swim Club has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral costs and medical expenses. By Sunday evening, more than $8,500 had been raised toward a $10,000 goal.

Friday’s crash is still under investigation, Texas authorities said. The driver of the truck — Wanda Gebhart, 64, of Pikeville, Tenn. — was also killed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.