Agribusiness 2018: Farm Leader of the Year
Interviewing farmers who’ve been at it for 30, 40, 50 or more years, I sometimes ask a stupid question, not having a farming background. But without fail, the farmers I’ve met have kindly answered my questions and showed me how interesting this business can be.
This year’s Agribusiness section was no exception.
I got to meet this year’s News-Gazette Farm Leader, Jon Schroeder, who was chosen by previous Farm Leaders for his quiet leadership and dedicated service to his community in various public roles throughout his career. Schroeder was a pleasure to meet and get to know over the past few weeks.
We also interviewed former University of Illinois President Bob Easter, who’s retired but still active in several farming organizations; Eric Rund and Paul Berbaum, who shared about their recent trip to Brazil and Argentina; and local livestock farmers about the (small) comeback that cattle is making in East Central Illinois.
On top of this, we’re going to continue our successful Friday on the Farm video series at news-gazette.com, kicking it off this week with a video profile of Schroeder. Each week, we interview a local farmer about what they’ve been working on that week. Last year, we explored all aspects of farming, from planting and harvesting to grain elevators and goat-raising, and we’re excited to start it again this year.
Here's links to each of our Agribusiness 2018 stories:
- Farm Leader of the Year: Jon Schroeder
- Catching up with ... Bob Easter
- Farms are starting to see benefits to diversifying — and they’re raising cattle, hogs again
- For two area farmers, trip to South America was an eye-opening experience
- Crop prices are looking good heading into 2018 planting season
