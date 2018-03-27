Catching up with ... Bob Easter

Photo by: Stephen Haas University of Illinois President Emeritus Bob Easter talks during a Feb. 20 interview in his office at the National Soybean Research Lab on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.

MAHOMET — This is retirement, University of Illinois President Emeritus Robert Easter-style: Still sharing what he’s learned over the years and working to promote a strong farm industry in Illinois and beyond.

A longtime senior administrator and animal sciences professor at the UI before serving as its president from 2012 until his retirement in 2015, Easter now gives his time to nearly a half-dozen organizations focused on agricultural interests and leadership.

When he’s called on to serve, he admitted, he finds it hard to say no.

“I’ve always been interested in the food and agriculture system and how it works, and all these things give me an opportunity to be involved, and hopefully make a contribution along the way,” he said.

Some of the 70-year-old Easter’s time goes to chairing the board of Food and Agriculture Roadmap for Illinois (FARM Illinois) — a statewide association aimed at developing and carrying out a comprehensive plan for food and agriculture in the state. This group meets several times a year and brings together broad expertise — for example, recently, grocers, farmers and processors looked at transparency issues in the food product chain.

Easter also chairs the education committee for the nonprofit Illinois Agricultural Leadership Foundation, which runs a program to develop effective ag leaders of the future. The program includes some international study, with the class of 2018 about to leave next month for a visit to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam. Easter joined a previous trip with the class to Panama, he said.

Another initiative claiming some of Easter’s time is the UI’s National Center for Professional & Research Ethics, for which he’s one of the collaborating experts. This group focuses on ethics and leadership in academic and other institutional settings.

He further serves on the advisory boards for the ADM Institute for the Prevention of Postharvest Loss and Supporters of Agricultural Research (SoAR) Foundation.

The ADM institute was launched in 2011 through a gift from ADM to the UI to work on issues related to crop losses in food chains around the world, and Easter said he’s involved in this humanitarian effort at the policy level. The SoAR Foundation is a nonprofit group representing farm families, scientists, colleges and universities, consumers and others working to raise federal investments in agricultural research.

Two more for Easter: He serves on the boards of Agrible Inc., a Champaign company that provides real-time information and services for farmers and the food industry, and Aptimmune, a swine vaccine company that originated in Champaign.

What about leisure?

Easter said he and his wife are devoted fans of Illinois sports and make it to most games. They also try and get in some weeks of leisure travel each year and enjoy spending time with their two children and six grandkids, all in this area, he said.

There’s also work to do at home on their six-acre property in Mahomet.

Raised on a farm in Texas, Easter said he still has a taste for produce such as okra, collards, mustard greens and melons — all of which and more he enjoys growing himself in a quarter-acre garden and fruit orchard at his home.

He likes doing the grass-cutting himself, too. After all, he said, “I was a farm kid.”

Easter doesn’t actively do the farming of 60 acres he owns in Champaign County, though he stays involved through a lease-share arrangement, he said.

Meanwhile, he continues to be fascinated by the way the food and agricultural industry keeps changing, he said.

“When I was a kid, most things I ate came from within five miles away,” Easter said.

Set to guest-lecture recently at a UI pork production class he once taught, Easter said, this class size has dwindled from 100-plus decades ago to below 20. That goes hand-in-hand with the big decline in Illinois farms keeping hogs — from 31,000 in 1974 to 2,000 these days, he said.

While Illinois farms with hogs are fewer in number, they’re also more technically sophisticated and productive, Easter said. And — a word to students — he said this field still needs well-trained people.