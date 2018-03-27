Crop prices are looking good heading into 2018 planting season

CHAMPAIGN — Farmers won’t start planting in earnest until April, but as usual, they’re cautiously optimistic about this year’s crop.

“The farmer’s eternal optimism continues to beat in my heart,” said Gary Luth, who farms near Allerton. “I’m looking forward to my 48th season of crop production. I’m maybe not as excited as I was 47 years ago, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Luth said the rain in late February helped give the soil adequate moisture for planting, and soybean prices have been on the rise (at least as of early March).

With improved soybean prices, and to a lesser extent corn prices, farm income could rise this year.

“When we’re talking about corn and soybean producers, we’re looking at breakeven prices,” said Todd Hubbs, an agronomist at the University of Illinois.

Soybean prices are “well above breakeven in central Illinois,” though he cautioned that there’s a “lot of downside risk for soybean prices,” citing weak exports and a lot depending on how many acres of soybeans are planted.

Corn prices, on the other hand, are “not highly profitable, depending on what your costs are,” Hubbs said. “But I’m somewhat optimistic on corn prices going up through 2018.”

Soybean prices have improved because one of the United States’ largest competitors on the global stage, Argentina, is going through a drought.

“There’s been a good bounce in the market, mainly due to some South America weather issues,” said Andy Buhr, the vice president of ag lending at Gifford State Bank.

He’s projecting farm incomes to be steady and maybe a bit better than last year.

“We’re projecting about the same as last year,” Buhr said. “There are a few changes in some fertilizer prices and programs that the folks are using and a few changes with their cash flow to make things a little bit better. But it’s still a bit of a challenge.”

Last year, he said a lot of farmers broke even, with corn and soybean prices still much lower than they were a few years ago.

“There were a few that did some good marketing and did a little bit better, but it’s a far cry from what it was several years ago,” he said.

The new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act could help improve farmers’ income, but even the experts said it’s still not clear.

“The TCJA was put together hastily and there are some gaps that still need to be clarified with further guidance,” said Kelly Golish, a tax materials specialist at the UI’s Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics. “Whether or not the new law benefits farmers depends on their income levels, family size, and how they are organized to farm.”

Luth said the lower corporate tax rate of 21 percent should help, though only for income over $50,000, which was previously taxed at 15 percent.

“It affects everyone differently,” he said. “I happen to operate my farm as a C Corporation, so it will impact me differently than it will for someone who has it structured as an individual proprietorship, or partnership or S Corporation.”

“I asked my tax guy, and he said, ‘Heck if I know,’” said Dennis Riggs, who farms near Sidney. “They’re watching the news and taking notes. A lot of this stuff is in Jell-O mode.”

Regardless of potential prices and yields, Riggs said he’s not worried.

“The old adage is, if I ever win the lottery, I’m just going to keep on farming ‘til it’s all gone,” he said. “We just keep farming anyway and try to do the best we can.”