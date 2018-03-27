Farm Leader of the Year: Jon Schroeder

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Jon Schroeder unrolls the tarp on a hopper trailer before filling it with corn on his farm Thursday, March 1, 2018, outside of Sadorus.

At the so-called University of Sadorus, where farmers meet almost every morning at the Premier Coop grain elevator for coffee, Jon Schroeder is nicknamed The Senator, a reference to his years of public service.

“He’s The Senator,” said Bob Styan, who farms near Sadorus.

“And this is The Dean” of the university, said Schroeder, who farms in Pesotum Township.

The farmers drink coffee and snack on popcorn while discussing the latest corn and soybean prices, telling stories and giving each other a hard time.

“We wait for the morning news to come out, so when we come in here we sound like we’re educated and sophisticated,” Schroeder said.

They chat for a couple hours, though less during the planting and harvesting seasons.

“This is the hot spot of Sadorus,” Styan said.

“Well, there ain’t nothing else,” said Gerald Henry, who also farms near Sadorus.

“They’ve got the best coffee in town,” Styan said.

“And the only,” Schroeder added.

The group agreed Schroeder, 55, deserved to be the 2017 News-Gazette Farm Leader.

“Absolutely,” Styan said. “I don’t know what took you so long.”

Growing up

Schroeder has somewhat of a traditional farmer’s story.

He’s a sixth-generation farmer living on land that’s been in his family for nearly a century.

“This farm where we’re sitting, my grandparents bought in 1931,” Schroeder said. “This house has been here for over a hundred years and that barn has been here for a hundred years.”

Growing up two miles west of where he lives now on the family farm, he always figured he’d be a farmer.

“I grew up with it, just a kid baling hay, feeding bottle calves, learned to drive a two-ton truck when I was 10, and tractors afterwards,” Schroeder said. “So it was a typical family farm. Everybody pitched in, and mom worked off farm (as a teacher) to help pay a lot of the bills.”

He went to Parkland College before transferring to Illinois State, where he studied general agriculture with a minor in animal science.

After graduating in 1985, Schroeder returned home to farm.

He now farms about 1,500 acres of corn and soybeans with his parents and a farming partner, picking up and selling acres over the years. He also used to raise hogs before the hog market crashed.

“The dairy barn in the early ’80s was converted to hogs by my older brother, and then I bought him out in ’91 and carried it on for four more years. And then I sold out before the hog market crashed,” Schroeder said.

He said the farming business has been good.

“You learn to think quick and move fast on your feet. I was able fortunately, just the way things worked out, I was able to get out of the hog business just before the market crashed,” Schroeder said. “And I’ve had more acres up until about five years ago when the cash rent got too high, so I dropped some acres. And we lost some acres.”

“That’s kind of how things go,” he added. “You lose and you gain, and you hope to pick some up in between to keep it going.”

Leadership roles

Early on, it was clear Schroeder was going to take on some leadership roles.

He went through the Champaign County Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Leaders of Tomorrow program and joined the bureau’s young farmers group, becoming chair of that, which gave him a seat on the Farm Bureau board.

With the Farm Bureau, he took a couple trips to Washington, D.C., and he also got involved with other organizations, such as Pheasants Forever, a conservation organization.

From that involvement, Schroeder was appointed in 1989 to the Champaign County Zoning Board of Appeals, which he served two five-year terms on.

“I had an interest, not so much in politics, but in the process of politics,” he said. “So that’s where it started, zoning board of appeals, and then I was appointed to the Champaign County Forest Preserve Board” in 2000.

Schroeder said the zoning board of appeals changed the way he thinks.

“My head’s screwed up ever since,” he said. “We’ll be driving along, and I’ll say something (to his wife Susan) like, ‘Oh honey, did you notice the change in density? It was commercial, then it went into multi family, and then single family.’ She’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

While on this board, he regularly dealt with issues that affected farmers.

“I’m a firm believer in agricultural land protection from urban sprawl,” he said. “When you had somebody move from an urban population to a rural area, they didn’t think there’s a zoning ordinance around here. Once they did, they complied, but we went through a lot of those cases.”

In 2003, a member on the Champaign County Board stepped down to take a job in Iowa, opening up a seat that Schroeder was appointed to and in which he served until 2016.

“When I was Farm Bureau president back in 2003, we were looking for an individual in his area to serve on the county board,” said Chris Hausman, who farms near Pesotum. “I called and asked if he would be willing to consider that and really without much hesitation, he volunteered.”

“I basically got thrown into the fire when I was appointed by the central committee,” Schroeder said. “There were some really controversial votes coming up, and I basically had to turn around and file for the ’04 election.”

From property taxes to land use policy, the county board can have a great impact on farmers, and Schroeder’s fellow farmers at the University of Sadorus said it was important to be represented by someone who understood them.

“It’s representation that we need that we don’t always have,” Styan said. “He served his time, and now we’re gonna hope to get somebody else in there that’s thinking about real estate taxes and just the cost of running county government.”

“We’ve got to have farmer representation, and he’s been it,” Henry said.

While Schroeder represented a rural part of the county, he noted that he represented more than just farmers.

“Don’t forget, it wasn’t only farm, but I also represented urban areas, parts of Savoy and southwest Champaign and the small communities around here, too,” Schroeder said.

On the county board, Hausman said Schroeder was a quiet leader.

“He’s not one of those guys that’s going to dominate a conversation. That’s just not Jon’s nature,” Hausman said. “But he is one that will sit back, he will listen and absorb, and when he needs to act, he speaks very intelligently and to the point and asks the tough questions at times.”

Schroeder joked that he learned this the hard way.

“I’ve learned that sometimes I put my mouth in gear when my brain’s not, so I learned to digest things before I would speak,” he said. “If I’m measured, I usually speak better.”

Still serving

While he’s stepped down from the county board, Schroeder is still active in the community, attending Champaign County Farm Bureau meetings, his son Noah’s school activities and is a commissioner on the Two Mile Slough drainage district.

“That’s just another example of something that is very important, but nobody really knows or hears or talks about. But those things don’t just get done by themselves,” Hausman said. “Making sure the district tiles are functioning and ditches operating properly. There’s a lot of assets at stake when you’re the drainage commissioner, and Jon has served in that role faithfully.”

Hausman said it’s yet another example of Schroeder stepping up to lead and serve his community.

“He says yes when asked if he’s willing to serve,” Hausman said. “Jon has said yes not once or twice, but numerous times over the years, taking time away from his family to serve on different levels and boards. He should be commended for his time served.”

