Farms are starting to see benefits to diversifying — and they’re raising cattle, hogs again

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Cattle are seen on CJ Decker’s farm Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, south of Philo. Image

PHILO — Farming has its ups and downs, but overall farm income was stable in 2017 partly due to gains in livestock.

Though not at record levels of 2014, livestock prices were higher in 2017 than the previous year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, which projects those prices to be lower in 2018.

Here in soil-rich East Central Illinois where corn and beans dominate, livestock has been making a small comeback in the last several years.

“Hopefully livestock is one way to diversify and even out those ebbs and flows,” said Philo-area farmer C.J. Decker, who has slowly grown the cattle side of the farming operation that he shares with his brother and mother. “Nobody has a crystal ball, so that’s just one way to diversify. It’s not for everybody, but it’s for us.”

Decades ago, Decker said his late father was both a grain and livestock farmer but got out of the latter in the 1980s for profitability reasons. With the price of corn increasing, it made more sense to concentrate on that.

Post-1980s, livestock operations continued to grow in states south and west of Illinois, like Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, where the climate’s more favorable for animals and the land less favorable for row crops.

Sometime after 2000, Decker said they decided to diversify their row crop farm with a small feeder cattle operation.

Obviously one of the major reasons livestock is not abundant in East Central Illinois is due to the rich farm ground.

David Fulton, assistant manager at the Champaign County Farm Bureau, said the number of livestock operations in Champaign County is low. And some, like Decker, don’t raise livestock exclusively.

“They row crop on top of that,” Fulton said. “The majority of the county is going to stick to row crops, because we do have such fertile healthy soils here in Champaign County.”

He said there are instances, however, where people are looking to diversify, so they are picking up livestock.

But it’s not their primary focus.

Decker said there’s not a lot of pasture here, because it doesn’t make sense to till up $12,000 an acre ground to grow grass and run cows when you can plant commercial crops. But with a feeder operation, they don’t sacrifice that valuable land to grow grass.

And the manure the cattle produce can be used as fertilizer on the row crops. “Which complements the grain side of things,” he said. “It is a nice complement to each other.”

Another factor in the growth of livestock here, Decker said, is ethanol. Byproduct from the ethanol production process — remains of the ground corn — left over in the distillation process has developed into an affordable and beneficial feed for cattle.

Decker said they use a lot of it, and that’s one reason you see cattle feeding operations shifting back here, because the ethanol operations are where the corn is grown.

“So that’s one trend that’s changed a little bit,” said Decker, 38, who always wanted to farm.

Their cattle operation is part of a diversified approach that enables him and his brother to stay on the farm.

“Livestock is coming back more to the area, but it’s hard to get it back here when it hasn’t been here for so long,” said Decker, emphasizing the capital investment necessary to get started.

Rob Murray, president of Dewey State Bank in Dewey, has a cow calf operation and has been heavily involved with the Angus breed of cattle for years. He said most farmers in East Central Illinois got out of livestock years ago when land prices “just went crazy.”

It’s been a slowly shrinking industry in East Central Illinois since then although there are some individuals here and there still in it.

Murray said the Illinois land is so valuable that it’s difficult to pencil out a profit in cows when you look at the potential for return growing row crops on the acres in Illinois.

“It has to be unfarmable ground,” said Murray, explaining that on his own ground, he has creek bottom land that’s not farmable, but it’s good to grow grass and raise cattle.

“Agriculture is changing. It’s changing so fast. The cost to farm anymore is prohibitive. It’s difficult to get established in farming and even more difficult to get established in a cattle operation.”

Most farmers, he said, aren’t in a position to take advantage of livestock, particularly hogs.

“It’s such a vertically integrated market,” he said.

But there are those in livestock in Illinois, but it’s not a very large number who are making their money strictly from hogs or cattle.

In the hog industry, there are “big guys” who can finance a farmer to get him started and make it feasible enough to maintain a contract with a company.

“If you’re feeding hogs, you’re in it big or not at all,” he said.

Decades ago, there were farmers who, after harvest in the fields, also had 100 feeder pigs and he’d sell them.

“But now, it’s multi-building operations and highly leveraged investments,” Murray said. “A guy that’s feeding pigs has a contract to feed them, and he’s working with Tyson or another company.”

Three new large hog operations have cropped up in neighboring Vermilion County, where the combined 25,000-head capacity of all three operations will significantly boost overall livestock production numbers there.

Like Champaign County, Vermilion livestock production had been on the decline since at least the late 1990s, as most farmers in the area gradually evolved toward corn and soybean production exclusively.

In 2013, Vermilion County livestock production had a total swine count of 14,900 head, according to the USDA, and 8,000 head of cattle compared to 2000, when there were 25,800 hogs and pigs and 10,200 head of cattle.

Carl and Jody Clark, who farm several miles north of Armstrong, said during last year’s ground-breaking for their new hog facility that they decided to expand their third-generation grain farm into livestock to grow and diversify their business — insulating it from grain-price fluctuations — with the hope that the farm will be around for their two young sons to take over some day.

Each of two 34,000-square-foot metal buildings more than a football field in length house up to 4,100 hogs each on the Clark farm.

The operation is almost identical to two new hog finishing facilities north of Fithian, also in Vermilion County, where each can house up to 8,400 hogs. The Fithian facilities are built by locally headquartered Parks Livestock, and the Clark family contracted with The Equity — an Effingham-based cooperative owned by farmers — that will own the pigs and provide feed and veterinarian services, while the Clarks own the barns and equipment and manage the day-to-day operations.

Like Murray said getting into the cattle side of livestock is a little different, more difficult to just jump right in as Decker explained. He said it took him and his brother roughly a decade of doing their cattle operation “small time” and slowly building up, reinvesting their profits into the operation, to get the point they are now.

“It’s not something you just wake up one morning and do. You don’t just jump into it,” he said. “You do research and your homework and get some experience.”