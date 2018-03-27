Learjet lands at Willard Airport without incident after engine failure

Update: 10:50 a.m.

The executive director of Willard Airport in Savoy says a Learjet landed Tuesday morning without incident after one of the plane's engines went out.

Gene Cossey says crews were called at 7:45 a.m. as the plane was preparing to land at the airport.

Cossey says all nine of the people aboard the twin engine plane were fine.

He says it is unclear at this time what went wrong with the engine that failed.

Cossey says the Learjet originated from Des Moines, Iowa and was headed for the Indianapolis Executive Airport in Indiana, but it had to divert to Willard after the engine trouble.

