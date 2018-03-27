Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Learjet lands at Willard Airport without incident
| Subscribe

More Local

Learjet lands at Willard Airport without incident

Tue, 03/27/2018 - 8:54am | Michael Kiser

The executive director of Willard Airport in Savoy says a Learjet landed Tuesday morning without incident, after one of the plane's engines went out.

Gene Cossey says all of the passengers on the plane are fine. More details are not yet available.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments